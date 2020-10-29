Man charged after threatening granduncle with gun for money

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have arrested and charged a man with assault at common law and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition after he allegedly threatened his granduncle with a gun during an altercation.

The incident occurred on Old Hope Road in Kingston on Tuesday, September 29.

Charged is 22-year-old Ronaldo Buchanan, otherwise called 'Ratty' of the parish.

The police said that about 9:05 pm, Buchanan allegedly demanded money from his granduncle. When his demands were not met, an altercation developed and Buchanan allegedly brandished a firearm and threatened his granduncle.

The police said the matter was reported and following an investigation, Buchanan was arrested on Thursday, October 1, and later charged.

He is to appear in court to answer to the charges at a later date.