Man charged after tossing homemade gun into bushes

ST ANDREW, Jamaica— The police arrested and charged St Andrew farmer, Andrew Nelson on June 30, following an incident on the Newcastle main road in the parish.

The police said 32-year-old Nelson was charged with illegal possession of firearm.

According to reports, lawmen were on patrol about 3:30 pm when Nelson, who is of Middleton district, Irish Town, St Andrew was among a group of men seen along the roadway.

Upon seeing the police Nelson reportedly pulled an object from his waistband and threw it in bushes.

He was accosted and the area searched which resulted in a homemade firearm being found.

His court date is to be finalised.