Man charged following Seaview Gardens shooting

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man has been arrested and charged with three counts of shooting with intent following allegations that he along with two other men opened fire on a group of people on Sea Pathway, Phase 2 in Seaview Gardens, Kingston on Saturday, February 13.

The police said three people were injured and transported to hospital, where they were treated and released.

Charged is 35-year-old Damion Smith, otherwise called 'Mertie' of the said community. He has also been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The incident happened about 7:00 pm.

Smith was charged after a question and answer session.

His court date is being finalised.