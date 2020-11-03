Man charged following ganja seizure

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police have arrested and charged a man following the seizure of 1,300 pounds of ganja on St George Street, Buff Bay in Portland earlier today.

According to the police, the St Elizabeth resident was charged with possession of ganja, dealing in ganja, transporting ganja and taking steps to export ganja. The identity of the person arrested has not yet been revealed.

Lawmen said that about 7:30 am, officers were on patrol in the area when they were alerted to a motor vehicle accident involving a Nissan AD Wagon and a Toyota Probox motorcar.

The police said both vehicles were inspected and it was observed that the Nissan AD Wagon contained several parcels wrapped in plastic bags.

The parcels were examined and found to contain ganja weighing approximately 1,300 pounds. The illicit drug has an estimated street value of $5.2 million.

The driver of the Nissan AD wagon was subsequently detained while the driver of the other motor car was released after being interviewed.