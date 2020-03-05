Man charged following gun attack in St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Twenty-one-year-old Jason Harvey, a labourer of Farm Hill in St James, was on Tuesday charged following an attack on a man in his community on Monday, February 10.

He has been charged with wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition

According to the police, about 9:30 am, Harvey allegedly pounced upon the complainant at his home and opened gunfire, hitting him to the shoulder.

The injured man was taken to hospital where he was treated and released.

The matter was reported to the police and Harvey turned himself in on Friday, February 21.

The police are finalising his court date.