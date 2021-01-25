Man charged following shootout with police

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have arrested and charged a Kingston man, who reportedly shot at lawmen on Spanish Town Road on Tuesday, January 12.

Forty-five-year-old Fitzroy Douglas of Christopher Road, Denham Town, Kingston 14 has been charged with shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The police said that about 9:45 pm, lawmen were in the area when Douglas engaged the police in a shootout before fleeing the scene.

After the shooting subsided, a search of the area was conducted and Douglas was later found with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to hospital where he was placed under police guard and subsequently charged.