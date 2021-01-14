Man charged for Cynthia Robinson's murder
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police have arrested and charged a man in connection with the January 9 murder of 59-year-old Cynthia Robinson and the injuring of a man in Kingston.
Charged is 24-year-old Oliver Reid, otherwise called 'KJ', of Fifth Street, Kingston 12.
Lawmen said that about 2:40 pm, officers were on patrol in the area when they heard explosions. They proceeded to the area to investigate, where they saw both parties on the ground with gunshot wounds.
They were assisted to the hospital, where Robinson died and the man was treated and admitted.
Reid turned himself into the police later that day and was subsequently charged on January 13 based on a witness statement.
His court date is being finalised.
