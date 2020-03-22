Man charged for Westmoreland murder

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Detectives from the Westmoreland Police Division have charged a man in connection with the Thursday, January 16, murder of 33-year-old Owen Grant, a security guard of Pleasant Park in Georges Plain, Westmoreland.

Charged with murder, is 26-year-old Jason James, unemployed of Ricketts River district, Frome in the parish.

Grant's body was found about 7:25 pm, after residents who heard explosions, summoned the police. The body had several stab and gunshot wounds.

James was arrested yesterday and later charged after he confessed to the killing.

His court date is being finalised.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT