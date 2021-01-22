Man charged for allegedly chopping man after party dispute

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Twenty-six-year-old David Gillette of Truro district, Frome in Westmoreland, has been charged with wounding with intent after he allegedly chopped a man following an argument at a party on Christmas Day.

The police said that about 8:00 pm, the complainant and Gillette were both at a party when a dispute developed between them. Gillette reportedly left and returned with a machete which he used to chop the complainant.

He was taken to hospital where he was admitted in serious condition.

The police said Gillette was pointed out to officers yesterday and was subsequently arrested and charged.