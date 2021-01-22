Man charged for allegedly chopping man after party dispute
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Twenty-six-year-old David Gillette of Truro district, Frome in Westmoreland, has been charged with wounding with intent after he allegedly chopped a man following an argument at a party on Christmas Day.
The police said that about 8:00 pm, the complainant and Gillette were both at a party when a dispute developed between them. Gillette reportedly left and returned with a machete which he used to chop the complainant.
He was taken to hospital where he was admitted in serious condition.
The police said Gillette was pointed out to officers yesterday and was subsequently arrested and charged.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy