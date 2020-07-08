Man charged for chopping policeman in St Catherine

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The police have charged 46-year-old Denvar Needham for wounding an on-duty policeman in Spanish Town, St Catherine, last week.

The police said that on Wednesday, July 1, about 6:15 pm, Needham used a machete to chop the policeman's right hand. Needham then fled the scene.

Lawmen said he was found the following day in Guy's Hill, St Catherine. He was later charged following a question and answer session with his attorney, the police said.

His court date is being finalised.