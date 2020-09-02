Man charged for chopping woman in Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Detectives attached to the Kingston Central Police Division have arrested and charged a man for the felonious wounding of a woman on Law Street, Kingston on Sunday, August 30.

Charged is 23-year-old Nicholas King of Hanover Street, Kingston.

Reports are that about 7:15 pm, the complainant was allegedly attacked by King and chopped several times. She was taken to the hospital where she was admitted for treatment. King was later arrested and subsequently charged after an interview.

His court date is being finalised.