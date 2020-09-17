Man charged for clearing house of washer, fridge, other items

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a housebreaking incident that occurred in White Hall, Negril, in March.

According to the police, 43-year-old Carl Whyte has been charged with housebreaking and larceny.

The police said the complainant securely locked up his house and left to visit family members, and on his return he discovered that his house was broken into and that several items, including a refrigerator, washer, and couch, were missing.

During a police operation in Negril, the washing machine was recovered.

Whyte was identified as a suspect and was later arrested and charged.