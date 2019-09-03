Man charged for fatally shooting acquaintance
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police say that a man has been charged for the June 24, 2019 killing of an acquaintance on Harbour Street in downtown Kingston.
Charged is Omar Campbell, also known as 'Up Up'. Campbell has been charged for the murder of 27-year-old Julian Chen who was killed under bizarre circumstances.
According to police reports, Chen was reportedly travelling in a motor vehicle along Harbour Street when he stopped to give assistance to Campbell whose motor vehicle appeared disabled.
It's alleged that Campbell, who was armed with a handgun, suddenly opened gunfire at Chen hitting him several times. Chen died at the scene.
Police say Campbell was charged on August 30, and arrangements are now being made for his court appearance.
