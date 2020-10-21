Man charged for murder at cook shop in Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Twenty-seven-year-old Ian Sommerville , otherwise called 'Buju', of Wellington Street, Kingston was charged with murder following the death of a man on Regent Street, on June 29.

Dead is 27-year-old Jerome Harris of Water Street, Kingston.

Reports from the Denham Town police are that about 10:00 pm, Harris was standing at a cook shop when he was pounced upon by armed men who opened fire, hitting him several times. The police were called and the body was seen lying on the roadway. Sommerville was picked up in a targeted operation and was charged.

His court date is being finalised.