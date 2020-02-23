Man charged for murdering 54-y-o woman
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man is scheduled to appear before the court to answer to the charges of murder, shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following the shooting death of 54-year-old Donna Brathwaite in her community of Regent Street, Kingston 14 on Sunday, February 16.
Charged is 25-year-old Jerome Malcolm of Tulip Lane in the parish.
According to the police, about 7:30 pm Brathwaite was walking along the roadway with a male companion when a man approached them and opened gunfire at them.
The police were summoned and they were taken to the hospital where Brathwaite was pronounced dead.
An investigation was launched and Malcolm was subsequently charged on Thursday, February 20.
A court date will be announced at a later date.
