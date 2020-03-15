Man charged for plumber's 2019 murder

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police have charged 25-year-old Romario Powell with the April 2019 murder of plumber Kevin Barrett in Kingston.

Lawmen said that about 7:15 am, Barrett was walking along the roadway when he was pounced upon by armed men who opened gunfire, hitting him several times.

The men reportedly escaped into neighbouring communities.

The police were summoned and Barrett was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation led to Powell being arrested on March 5, 2020 and subsequently charged following a question and answer interview.