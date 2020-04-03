Man charged for several breaches of the Sexual Offences Act

CLARENDON, Jamaica — The police are reporting that a man was charged for several breaches of the Sexual Offences Act committed in 2014 and 2019.

He is 33-year-old Dwayne Davis, a labourer of Havana Heights in Clarendon.

Davis was charged with rape, grievous sexual assault and incest.

He was arrested and the charges laid against him after a report was made to the police that he engaged in sexual activities with a 14-year-old girl.

His court date is being finalised.