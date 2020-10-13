Man charged for sexually assaulting 70-y-o woman

ST ANN, Jamaica — A man is now facing several offences under the Larceny, Sexual Offences, and Offences Against the Person acts after he allegedly used a knife to wound a 70-year-old woman before sexually assaulting her and robbing her in St Ann after he offered to carry her grocery bag.

Forty-four-year-old Kerron Morrison, otherwise called ‘Wayne’ or ‘Excel’, of Fern Grove, Ocho Rios in the parish, is to answer to his charges when his court date is finalised.

According to the police, the senior citizen was walking in the Fern Grove community when she was approached by Morrison who offered to carry her grocery bag.

The police said during the journey Morrison pulled a knife on the complainant and wounded her before sexually assaulting her and robbing her of her cellular phone valued at $8,500 and $1,500 cash.

The incident occurred on Friday, October 2 about 3:00 pm.

Morrison was subsequently apprehended and charged with robbery with aggravation, grievous sexual assault and unlawful wounding.