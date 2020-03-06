Man charged for shooting at police on Orange Street

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Thirty-seven-year-old Prince Winter was arrested and charged with shooting with intent and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition following a shooting incident involving police officers on Orange Street, Kingston on Friday, August 3, 2018.

According to the police, about 10:15 pm Winter and a group of men opened gunfire on a police team that was on patrol in the area.

He was later arrested and charged following a question and answer session with his attorney.

A court date for Winter will be announced at a later date.