Man charged for wounding with intent

ST JAMES, Jamaica — A St James man has been arrested and charged with wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition in relation to an incident in Rose Heights, St James on Monday, February 24.

He is 31-year-old Raymond Campbell, otherwise called 'Bur', of Sean Crescent in the community.

Reports are that about 9:30 am, a man was sitting at a shop when Campbell approached and asked him to leave the location.

Campbell then brandished a firearm and opened gunfire hitting the complainant who ran. He was assisted to the hospital where he was treated and released.

On Tuesday, March 10, Campbell was taken into custody where he was interviewed and later charged.

He is expected to appear before the courts soon.