Man charged in 2018 double murder

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police have charged a man in connection with the 2018 murders of a couple at their home in Zambia, Central Village, St Catherine.

According to the police, about 7:00 pm on October 8, 2018, 24-year-old customer service representative, Nicolet Alexander Hardy, and 29-year-old security officer Fabian Hardy, were at home when armed men allegedly kicked open their front door.

The gunman reportedly opened fire hitting the couple multiple times.

The police were called and they were taken to hospital where Nicolet was pronounced dead on arrival and Fabian succumbed to his injuries days later.

An investigation was launched and the suspect was picked up during an operation in Bull Bay, St Andrew on Tuesday, June 23.

The accused was interviewed in the presence of his attorney and subsequently charged.

His identity is being withheld at this time as investigations continue into other crimes.