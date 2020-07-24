Man charged in British teen Stefica Smith's murder

CLARENDON, Jamaica— A Clarendon man has been charged in connection with the 2019 murder of British national, 17-year-old Stefica Smith, who resided in Four Paths in the parish.

The police said 23-year-old Tyrone Williams of Sunset Crescent in the parish, was arrested following a year-long investigation into the teen's death.

It is reported that on May 11, 2019, Smith, a student of May Pen High, allegedly went to meet with the accused, and two days later her body was found at the entrance of a cane field in Georges Pen, Clarendon.

Police said then that a passer-by saw her body about 10:30 am and summoned them.

The police said Smith's throat was slashed, in addition to several other wounds.

Investigations carried out by the constabulary's Cybercrime Unit, as well as forensic evidence, linked Williams to the crime.

Williams was arrested yesterday and charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

He is to appear in the Clarendon Parish Court on Thursday, July 30.

Shortly after the discovery of Smith's body, the Observer reported that the British High Commission in Jamaica was keeping in close contact with Smith's parents and had taken a keen interest in the case.

According to the reports, the British officials were in touch with the local police and had offered any support they needed to bring the killer, or killers, to justice.

Smith's mother had complained that the police were tardy in starting the search for her daughter despite instructions from Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson that all missing persons are to be reported to the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) immediately, so that a response can be initiated.

This was expected to end the practice were members of the JCF were telling persons to wait 24 hours before reporting someone missing.

A taxi operator was initially taken into custody for questioning in connection with the teen's murder, but was released after his attorney intervened. Smith was reportedly last seen alive in a taxi in Four Paths.