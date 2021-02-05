Man charged in Kingston triple murder
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have charged a man with in relation to the triple murder that took place on Prince of Wales Street in Kingston on Sunday, January 17.
Charged is 24-year-old Shavar Evans otherwise called ‘Dada’, a labourer of Eddie Lane, in the parish.
Evans is being charged with the murder of 21-year-old Raheim Brown of John Street, 20-year-old Konee Foster otherwise called ‘Big Red’, of Lord Elgin Street and 20-year-old Marvin Livingston otherwise called ‘Diamond’, of Prince of Wales Street, all in Allman Town, Kingston.
Evans has also been charged with two counts of shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm.
According to the police, the deceased and two other men were standing on the roadway having drinks when they were pounced upon by gunmen travelling in a motor car, who opened gunfire hitting them. The incident happened about 7:15 pm.
The police said they were alerted and all five men were taken to hospital where Brown, Foster and Livingston were pronounced dead and the other two men were admitted for treatment.
The police said Evans later turned himself in following an intense investigation. He was subsequently charged and his court date is being finalised.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy