Man charged in Kingston triple murder

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have charged a man with in relation to the triple murder that took place on Prince of Wales Street in Kingston on Sunday, January 17.

Charged is 24-year-old Shavar Evans otherwise called ‘Dada’, a labourer of Eddie Lane, in the parish.

Evans is being charged with the murder of 21-year-old Raheim Brown of John Street, 20-year-old Konee Foster otherwise called ‘Big Red’, of Lord Elgin Street and 20-year-old Marvin Livingston otherwise called ‘Diamond’, of Prince of Wales Street, all in Allman Town, Kingston.

Evans has also been charged with two counts of shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm.

According to the police, the deceased and two other men were standing on the roadway having drinks when they were pounced upon by gunmen travelling in a motor car, who opened gunfire hitting them. The incident happened about 7:15 pm.

The police said they were alerted and all five men were taken to hospital where Brown, Foster and Livingston were pronounced dead and the other two men were admitted for treatment.

The police said Evans later turned himself in following an intense investigation. He was subsequently charged and his court date is being finalised.