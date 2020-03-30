Man charged in St Ann robbery

ST ANN, Jamaica — The police have charged a man in connection with a case of robbery with aggravation committed in Walkerswood district in St Ann on Saturday, March 15.

The accused is 20-year-old Ranique Traille, a farmer of Kellits, Clarendon.

Police reports indicate that Traille was among a group of men who attacked a man about 10:30 pm, and robbed him at gunpoint.

He was charged after he was positively identified by the complainant.

Traille is expected to appear in court soon.