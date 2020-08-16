Man charged in Trelawny shooting

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — A man has been charged with wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm in relation to an incident that occurred on Lower Parade Street in Falmouth, Trelawny last year.

He is 30-year-old Ramone Lawrence of Tharpe Street, Falmouth in the parish.

Reports are that about 2:35 pm on March 23, 2019, a man was walking along the roadway when Lawrence allegedly brandished a firearm and shot him. The injured man was assisted to the hospital where he was treated and released.

Last Thursday, Lawrence turned himself in to the Falmouth police where he was interviewed and later charged, the police said.

Lawrence's court date will be announced at a later date.