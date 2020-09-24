Man charged in connection with 2018 murder
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— The police have charged 23-year-old Frisco Lewis in connection with the murder of a Westmoreland man in August 2018.
The deceased is 36-year-old Woodsaw Noble.
According to the police, Noble was at home when he was attacked by Lewis, who shot him several times.
The police were called and Noble was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The police said on Saturday, September 19, lawmen carried out an operation in Hertford, Westmoreland and Lewis was apprehended.
He was subsequently charged with murder.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy