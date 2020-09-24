Man charged in connection with 2018 murder

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— The police have charged 23-year-old Frisco Lewis in connection with the murder of a Westmoreland man in August 2018.

The deceased is 36-year-old Woodsaw Noble.

According to the police, Noble was at home when he was attacked by Lewis, who shot him several times.

The police were called and Noble was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police said on Saturday, September 19, lawmen carried out an operation in Hertford, Westmoreland and Lewis was apprehended.

He was subsequently charged with murder.