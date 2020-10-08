Man charged in connection with seizure of M16 rifle

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The police have arrested and charged a man following an incident that occurred in Windsor Heights, Central Village in St Catherine on Tuesday.

Twenty-seven-year-old Warren Williams was charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

According to the police, about 2:40 pm, lawmen were on patrol in the community when Williams was seen coming from bushes onto the roadway.

When he was accosted, he reportedly dropped an object to the ground. It was retrieved and found to be a M16 rifle with a magazine loaded with nine 5.56 rounds.