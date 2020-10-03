Man charged in knife robbery

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Twenty-year-old Oshane Barnaby is to face the court to answer to charges of robbery with aggravation and unlawful wounding in relation to an incident in which four men attacked and robbed another man with knives on Regent Street in Kingston yesterday.

The police said that about 10:00 pm, a man was walking along Regent Street when he was approached by a man believed to be Barnaby and three others who were armed with knives. The group reportedly robbed and beat him.

Police officers who were on patrol in the area were summoned and Barnaby was later arrested and charged after being identified as one of the men who carried out the attack.

His court date has not yet been determined.