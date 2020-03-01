Man charged over 2019 double murder

ST ANN, Jamaica — Detectives from the Major Investigation Division (MID) and the St Ann Police Division have arrested and charged a man, Mikey Dillon, with the December 2019 double murder of 24-year-old Jameal Ellis and 32-year-old Oneil Wynter in Mammee Bay, St Ann.

According to the police, about 10:54 am both men were on the beach when armed men travelling in a Toyota motor car approached them.

It is reported that the assailants alighted from the vehicle and opened gunfire, hitting Ellis and Wynter before making their escape in the vehicle.

The police were alerted and the victims were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Lawmen subsequently seized the motor car, which had crashed at the intersection of the Mammee Bay and Hollywood main road, following the shooting. A Taurus 9mm pistol along with eleven 9mm rounds of ammunition were also seized.

An investigation was launched and Dillon was interviewed in the presence of his lawyer on Saturday, February 29, where he was subsequently charged with two counts of murder and illegal possession of firearm.

He is scheduled to appear before the St Ann Parish Court on Thursday, March 5 to answer to the charges.