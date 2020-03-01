Man charged over 2019 double murder
ST ANN, Jamaica — Detectives from the Major Investigation Division (MID) and the St Ann Police Division have arrested and charged a man, Mikey Dillon, with the December 2019 double murder of 24-year-old Jameal Ellis and 32-year-old Oneil Wynter in Mammee Bay, St Ann.
According to the police, about 10:54 am both men were on the beach when armed men travelling in a Toyota motor car approached them.
It is reported that the assailants alighted from the vehicle and opened gunfire, hitting Ellis and Wynter before making their escape in the vehicle.
The police were alerted and the victims were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Lawmen subsequently seized the motor car, which had crashed at the intersection of the Mammee Bay and Hollywood main road, following the shooting. A Taurus 9mm pistol along with eleven 9mm rounds of ammunition were also seized.
An investigation was launched and Dillon was interviewed in the presence of his lawyer on Saturday, February 29, where he was subsequently charged with two counts of murder and illegal possession of firearm.
He is scheduled to appear before the St Ann Parish Court on Thursday, March 5 to answer to the charges.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy