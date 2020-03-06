Man charged over Manning's Hill Road drive-by

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police have arrested 23-year-old Jahvon McGilvery in connection with a drive-by shooting incident in February where a man was injured.

McGilvery, of a Whitehall Avenue, Kingston 8 address, was travelling in a Toyota Wish motorcar when he allegedly opened gunfire at the complainant who was walking along Manning's Hill Road in the parish.

The complainant was taken to hospital where he was treated and released.

An investigation was subsequently launched and McGilvery was arrested.

He has been charged with wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

His court date will be announced at a later date.