Man charged over Westmoreland housebreaking
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The police have charged 28-year-old Daniel Pringle in connection with a housebreaking incident which occurred in Westmoreland on July 20.
According to the police, about 10:00 pm, the complainant securely locked his house and went to bed. Sometime after, the complainant said he heard a strange noise and went to investigate.
He realised that his house had been broken into and a report was made to the police.
Pringle, who is of Little London in the parish, was arrested following an investigation and charged on Saturday, July 25 after being interviewed in the presence of his attorney.
His court date has not been finalised.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy