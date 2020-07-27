Man charged over Westmoreland housebreaking

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The police have charged 28-year-old Daniel Pringle in connection with a housebreaking incident which occurred in Westmoreland on July 20.

According to the police, about 10:00 pm, the complainant securely locked his house and went to bed. Sometime after, the complainant said he heard a strange noise and went to investigate.

He realised that his house had been broken into and a report was made to the police.

Pringle, who is of Little London in the parish, was arrested following an investigation and charged on Saturday, July 25 after being interviewed in the presence of his attorney.

His court date has not been finalised.