Man charged over knife robbery
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica – Lawmen assigned to the St Elizabeth Police Division have arrested and charged a man with robbery with aggravation following an incident in Bybrook Park, Santa Cruz on September 6, 2020.
Charged is 20-year-old Venton Bailey of no fixed address.
Reports from the Santa Cruz Police are that about 3:00 pm, the complainant picked up Bailey and another man in his motorcar. Whilst driving, Bailey placed a knife at the complainant's throat and ordered him to drive to the mentioned location where both men robbed him of cash amounting to $200,000 before escaping.
A report was made to the police and following investigations Bailey was arrested and subsequently charged. Bailey's accomplice is being sought.
His court date is being finalised.
