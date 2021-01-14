Man charged over market shooting
ST ANN, Jamaica— Twenty-four-year-old Lamar Hamman has been slapped with several charges following a shooting at Claremont Market in St Ann on December 29.
Hamman was charged with illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and wounding with intent.
The police said that about 8:30 pm, Hamman reportedly went to the complainant's stall and shot him once in his neck then ran from the scene.
The complainant was assisted to hospital where he is admitted.
Hamman was arrested on Tuesday after being positively identified.
His court date is being finalised.
