Man charged over shooting incident

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A Kingston man has been charged with shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition in connection with an incident on Glory Path, Arnett Gardens on Monday, April 20.

Charged is 28-year-old Ricardo Jones.

The police said that about 8:00 pm, the complainant was standing at his gate when he saw Jones, who allegedly pulled a firearm and started shooting in his direction.

Jones was charged following a ruling from the Director of Public Prosecutions.