Man charged under the Firearms Act
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Thirty-one-year-old Olando McDermott of Upper Rose Lane, Kingston 14 has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition following an incident at the intersection of Upper Oxford Road and Studley Park Road, Denham Town, Kingston 13 on Monday.
The police said about 7:10 am, they were on patrol in the area when a man was seen acting in a suspicious manner. The man was apprehended and during a search, a Browning single action 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eleven 9mm cartridges was found in his waistband, the police said.
He was subsequently arrested and charged.
His court date is being finalized.
