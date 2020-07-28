Man charged with allegedly shooting at cops in St Catherine

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A man is facing charges following a confrontation with the police in Portmore, St Catherine on Saturday, July 4.

The accused is 31-year-old Angelo Morrison of Arnett Gardens, Kingston 12.

According to the police, about 3:15 am on the day in question, men were seen attempting to break into a wholesale. The police were summoned and on their arrival they were allegedly met with gunfire.

The police's communications unit said the lawmen on the scene returned fire and the assailants fled.

Further investigations led officers to Kingston Public Hospital where Morrison was seen with gunshot wounds. On Friday, July 24, he was charged with shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, as well as shop breaking and larceny, following an identification parade.

Morrison is to appear in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday, July 31.

Investigations are ongoing to apprehend the other assailants involved in the incident, the police said.