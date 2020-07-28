Man charged with allegedly shooting at cops in St Catherine
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A man is facing charges following a confrontation with the police in Portmore, St Catherine on Saturday, July 4.
The accused is 31-year-old Angelo Morrison of Arnett Gardens, Kingston 12.
According to the police, about 3:15 am on the day in question, men were seen attempting to break into a wholesale. The police were summoned and on their arrival they were allegedly met with gunfire.
The police's communications unit said the lawmen on the scene returned fire and the assailants fled.
Further investigations led officers to Kingston Public Hospital where Morrison was seen with gunshot wounds. On Friday, July 24, he was charged with shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, as well as shop breaking and larceny, following an identification parade.
Morrison is to appear in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday, July 31.
Investigations are ongoing to apprehend the other assailants involved in the incident, the police said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy