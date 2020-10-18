Man charged with assault after failed robbery
KINGSTON, Jamaica — One of two men have been arrested and charged with assault at common law after a failed robbery along Half-Way-Tree Road in St Andrew on Wednesday, August 19.
He has been identified as 23-year-old Travis Davis of John Street in the parish. He was also charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
The police said about 10:50 pm, the complainants were having a conversation when two armed men pounced upon them and demanded money.
A licensed firearm holder reportedly saw what was happening and opened fire, hitting Davis who was then taken to hospital where he was admitted under police guard.
A Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol along with 11 rounds of ammunition was handed over to the police after the incident.
The police said the accused was charged after a question and answer session. He is to answer to the charges in court at a later date.
