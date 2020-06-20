Man charged with attempted murder

ST JAMES, Jamaica— The police have charged 31-year-old Easton Davis, with attempted murder, following an incident in his Richmond Hills, St James community on Thursday, June 11.

According to the police, about 8:30 pm, Davis was involved in an argument with a woman, when he used a machete to inflict several chop wounds to her body.

Residents intervened and called the police.

The injured woman was taken to the hospital where she was admitted in serious condition.

Davis was picked up on Friday, June 19 in the Cambridge community where he was subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.