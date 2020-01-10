Man charged with bribing police after traffic stop

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — Lawmen on Wednesday charged 26-year-old Indian national Rahul Narwani with bribery and breaches of the Road Traffic Act on Dumfries Avenue in St Andrew.

According to the police, lawmen were conducting an operation about 5:30 pm when they signalled Narwani, who was driving a Mercedes Benz, to stop.

He complied and closer examination of the vehicle revealed that it was unlicensed and he was driving without insurance and a valid certificate of fitness.

Upon being notified of these offences, Narwani, who is of a Kingston 5 address, reportedly offered the police all the cash in his possession, and another $78,000.

He was subsequently arrested and his vehicle seized.

He is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Thursday, January 16.