Man charged with hitting, wounding brother with gun

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have arrested and charged a man in relation to an incident that took place at his home on Wednesday, July 29.

Charged with assault at common law, illegal possession of firearm and unlawful wounding is 34-year-old Nigel Bailey otherwise called Curtis, a bar operator of Linton Place, Kingston 14.

Police report that about 8:00 pm on the day in question, Bailey and his brother were at home when an argument developed, leading to a tussle between them. Bailey allegedly brandished a handgun and used it to hit and injure his brother.

A report was made and Bailey arrested and charged yesterday, Sunday, August 2.

He is to appear in court soon.