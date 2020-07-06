Man charged with house-breaking, larceny
ST MARY, Jamaica — Forty-five-year-old Rohan Hudson, otherwise called 'Mandella', of Marlie district, Gayle in St Mary was arrested and charged with house-breaking and larceny in relation to a series of incidents in the parish in late June and early July.
According to the Gayle police, Hudson's accuser alleges that on three different occasions - Sunday, June 21; Sunday, June 28 and Saturday, July 4, he securely locked up his house and went to conduct business.
He said that upon his return he realised the house had been broken into and personal items and cash stolen.
The police launched an investigation and apprehended Hudson. They reported that he was subsequently identified by the complainant.
He was later charged. His court date is being finalised.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy