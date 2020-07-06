Man charged with house-breaking, larceny

ST MARY, Jamaica — Forty-five-year-old Rohan Hudson, otherwise called 'Mandella', of Marlie district, Gayle in St Mary was arrested and charged with house-breaking and larceny in relation to a series of incidents in the parish in late June and early July.

According to the Gayle police, Hudson's accuser alleges that on three different occasions - Sunday, June 21; Sunday, June 28 and Saturday, July 4, he securely locked up his house and went to conduct business.

He said that upon his return he realised the house had been broken into and personal items and cash stolen.

The police launched an investigation and apprehended Hudson. They reported that he was subsequently identified by the complainant.

He was later charged. His court date is being finalised.