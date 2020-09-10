Man charged with housebreaking, larceny

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— The police have arrested and charged 33-year-old Clamour Sinclair with housebreaking and larceny following an incident in Ingleside, Manchester on Saturday, June 27.

According to the police, about 8:51 pm, the complainant left home and later received a call informing him that his house had been broken into.

The police were called and on their arrival, they observed that one of the windows had been pried open.

During the investigation that followed, Sinclair was identified as a suspect and on Saturday, September 5, he was held by the police and later charged.