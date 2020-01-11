Man charged with illegal possession of firearm

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition after a firearm and several rounds of ammunition were taken from him on Poinciana Avenue in Kingston 11 yesterday.

Charged is 23-year-old Neco Garrick, otherwise called 'Chad' and 'Giovanni Myers', of Edgewater, Portmore, St Catherine and Woodpecker Avenue in Kingston 11.

Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that police officers were on an operation in the area about 4:00 pm when Garrick was seen acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

He was accosted, searched and a Taurus 9mm pistol containing eleven 9mm rounds of ammunition taken from him.