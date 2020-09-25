Man charged with kidnapping his child's mother

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly dragged the teenage mother of his nine-month-old child into bushes and kidnapped her in Westmoreland on Monday September 14.

He has been identified as Chrisann Gayle of Roaring River in the parish. He was yesterday charged with burglary, kidnapping, illegal possession of firearm, assault at common law and assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

The police said the teen was at home when the accused entered her home armed with a gun. Gayle then ordered the teen to go into bushes with him, where she was hit several times with the weapon.

The incident occurred around 10:00 pm.

She, however, managed to escape the next day and was taken to the hospital. A report was made to the police and an investigation launched.

Gayle subsequently turned himself in to the Whithorn police in Westmoreland on Saturday, September 19.

His court date is being finalised.