Man charged with kidnapping his child's mother
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly dragged the teenage mother of his nine-month-old child into bushes and kidnapped her in Westmoreland on Monday September 14.
He has been identified as Chrisann Gayle of Roaring River in the parish. He was yesterday charged with burglary, kidnapping, illegal possession of firearm, assault at common law and assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.
The police said the teen was at home when the accused entered her home armed with a gun. Gayle then ordered the teen to go into bushes with him, where she was hit several times with the weapon.
The incident occurred around 10:00 pm.
She, however, managed to escape the next day and was taken to the hospital. A report was made to the police and an investigation launched.
Gayle subsequently turned himself in to the Whithorn police in Westmoreland on Saturday, September 19.
His court date is being finalised.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy