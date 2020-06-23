Man charged with killing brother

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Twenty-four-year-old Condevie Brown has been charged in relation to the stabbing death of his brother in Bryan's Land district, Spalding, Manchester on Thursday, June 18.

Dead is 28-year-old recording artist Damion Petgrave.

According to the police, about 9:45 pm on the day in question, the brothers were among a group of people at a shop when an altercation developed between them.

A knife was reportedly brought into play and Petgrave was stabbed.

He collapsed and was later pronounced dead.

Brown was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date is being arranged.