Man charged with mechanic's murder
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Twenty-one-year-old Vonrick Claire was slapped with several charges stemming from an incident which occurred in Greendale in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Sunday, September 6.
According to the police, Claire has been charged with wounding with intent, illegal possession firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and murder.
He was charged in connection to the murder of 47-year-old mechanic Steve Gordon.
The police said that about 7:05 pm on the night in question, Gordon and another man were repairing a truck when Claire and a man pounced upon them and opened gunfire, hitting both men.
The gunmen reportedly escaped in a waiting motorcar.
Both injured men were taken to the hospital where they received treatment. On Saturday, September 19, Gordon succumbed to his injuries.
Claire was later arrested during an operation in the area and was subsequently charged following a question and answer session.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy