Man charged with mechanic's murder

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Twenty-one-year-old Vonrick Claire was slapped with several charges stemming from an incident which occurred in Greendale in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Sunday, September 6.

According to the police, Claire has been charged with wounding with intent, illegal possession firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and murder.

He was charged in connection to the murder of 47-year-old mechanic Steve Gordon.

The police said that about 7:05 pm on the night in question, Gordon and another man were repairing a truck when Claire and a man pounced upon them and opened gunfire, hitting both men.

The gunmen reportedly escaped in a waiting motorcar.

Both injured men were taken to the hospital where they received treatment. On Saturday, September 19, Gordon succumbed to his injuries.

Claire was later arrested during an operation in the area and was subsequently charged following a question and answer session.