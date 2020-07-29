Man charged with mob killing of 17-y-o alleged killer

ST ANN, Jamaica — The police have charged 38-year-old Peter Henry, otherwise called Warrior, of Walkerswood in the parish with murder following a mob killing on Monday, June 8.

Henry was charged in the killing of 17-year-old Romaine Archibald of a Clarendon address.

According to the police, about 6:00 pm, Archibald attacked and shot 37-year-old Orette Henry while he was walking along a road in Walkerswood. Residents, who were alerted to the incident then apprehended Archibald and reportedly chopped and stoned him.

The police were summoned and both Archibald and Henry were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

A 9mm pistol was taken from Archibald, the police said.

On Tuesday, July 28, Henry was charged with murder and is now scheduled to appear in the St Ann Parish Court on Friday, July 31.