Man charged with murder after making false police report
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Twenty-two-year-old Romario Phillips of Old Harbour in St Catherine was charged with creating public mischief after he gave a false report to the Old Harbour Police on Monday, June 15.
According to the police, about 3:30 pm, Phillips reported to the police that he was held up at gunpoint by three men and robbed of his grey 2012 Nissan Note motorcar in Greater Portmore, St Catherine.
The police said an investigation was launched which revealed that Phillips was not held at gunpoint and his motor car was not stolen, but it was used during a murder on the Christian Gardens main road in the parish on the same day.
Phillips was subsequently arrested and charged with murder and creating public mischief.
He is to appear in court soon.
