Man charged with murder after intervening in couple's dispute

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Thiry-seven-year-old Damion Dixon otherwise called 'Twitch' was yesterday charged with the 2016 murder of a man after he intervened during a couple's domestic dispute in Bull Bay, St Andrew.

Dead is 45-year-old Brenton Lawrence of the community.

According to the police, on May 12, 2016 about 9:30 pm, Lawrence and a woman had a dispute when Dixon intervened and used a stick to stab Lawrence in the chest.

Lawrence was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.