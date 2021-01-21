Man charged with murder after victim succumbs to neck injury

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man who allegedly used a machete to chop a woman on her neck is being charged with her murder after she succumbed to her injuries in hospital last year.

Dead is 47-year-old Karen Atkinson, domestic worker of Africa district, Smokey Vale in St Andrew.

Twenty-nine-year-old Kevin Johnson, a labourer of the same address has been charged with her murder. The incident took place at his home on Wednesday, July 1, last year.

The Constant Spring police said that about 9:53 am, the now deceased and Johnson had an altercation during which Johnson used a machete to chop Atkinson on the neck. Atkinson was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The police said on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, Johnson was taken into custody and was officially charged yesterday following a question and answer session.

His court date is being finalised.